'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Spoiler: Kartik To Be Kidnapped While Rescuing Krishna?

Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running romantic daily soaps. The show began with essaying the fairy tale of Akshara and Naitik and over the years, after taking several loops in time and plot, now viewers can see Akshara and Naitik’s descendants taking the show forward. Currently, the lead characters Naira and Kartik are facing a rough patch in their marriage. Soon, Kartik will be seen as being kidnapped.

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' spoiler

As reported by IWMBUzz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is soon going to come up with another gripping twist which will see Kartik being kidnapped after learning that Krishna has fallen prey to child trafficking. In an attempt to save her, Kartik himself will get trapped by the dangerous people who are responsible behind the racket. For now, viewers already know how a rift has been created between Naira & Kartik after she met with an accident.

It so happened that Naira and Kartik’s father Manish, while travelling together come across a little girl on the road, and in an attempt to save her, Naira loses balance and crashes the car. Post this, Manish suffers mental instability and memory loss. Naira is blamed for Manish’s condition which also leads to a major argument between Kartik and Naira.

Later, the girl who was saved by Naira enters the Goenka house and tells everyone that her name is Chhori. The Goenka family decides to let Chhori stay at their house until she is sent to an ashram. Initially, her behaviour annoyed everyone but later the family began to love her. Meanwhile, Naira also leaves Goenka Villa after indulging in a massive fight with Kartik. When he realises his mistake, Kartik gets Naira back home with Chhori’s help which brings the closer.

However, when Kartik and Naira decide to adopt Chhori, the Ashram informs the couple that she is already adopted. The duo names Chhori as Krishna and makes her understand to return to her parents. Kartik also assures Krishna that he will always save her from any problem. Now, when Kartika and Naira are on the verge of becoming parents for the second time, viewers will soon see Kartik being disappeared. Stay tuned for further updates about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

