Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's 'Gulabo' Divya Bhatnagar Ties Knot With Long Time Boyfriend

Television News

Divya Bhatnagar also known as 'Gulabo' from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got married to her longtime boyfriend Gagan aka Gabru. Continue reading to know more.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The year 2019 has been a year of marriages. Many popular television actors got married to the love of their lives. The wedding season is still not over yet and Divya Bhatnagar from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata tied a knot with her longtime boyfriend Gagan, also known as Gabru. The actor happily took to her social media to share the news with her fans.  

Also Read: Varun Dhawan's Street Dancer 3D Trailer Gets A Thumbs Up From Vijay Deverakonda

Also Read: Mohanlal To Present The 2nd Season Of Bigg Boss Malayalam After A Successful Season 1

Reportedly, the duo was in a relationship for the past five years and reportedly the two got engaged in the year 2015. According to sources, Divya's family and well as Gagan's family was against their relationship as the two belonged to a different caste. The couple exchanged wedding vows in a Gurudwara in Mumbai in the presence of a few of their close friends. 

Here is the picture shared by the Divya Bhatnagar on her social media

Divya added a cute caption under her picture with her groom. She captioned the picture as "WE DID". The fans congratulated the couple on getting married with many best wishes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan is also a part of the entertainment industry. He also reportedly works for production houses. Gagan is a part of the artist management and is also associated with several reality shows. 

Divya Bhatnagar came into limelight after she played the role of the housemaid Gulabo in the popular show on Star Plus. Divya has also played vital roles in shows like Udaan Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, Sankaar-Dharohar Apni Ki, among other shows. Divya was last seen in Colors TV's supernatural show Vish. Divya's Tik Tok videos are also highly appreciated by her fans and followers. 

Also Read: Billie Eilish Narrates Her Fan Moment With Justin Bieber On James Corden's Show

Also Read: Mannat Noor's Laung Laachi Becomes The First Indian Song To Hit 1 Billion Views On Youtube

 

 

