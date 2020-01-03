'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' January 2 Written Update: Naira's Operation Is Successful

The episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired on January 2 starts with Kartik dreaming about Naira going away from his life. With a song playing in the background, Kartik hugs Naira affectionately. The doctor wakes up Kartik and says that he has to take naira to the OT. Kartik then tells Naira that he will wait for her and expresses his love and feeling towards her.

Gayu and Samarth then console Kairav and Vansh and ask Kairav to stop crying. He further goes on telling Kairav that if he wants his mother to be fine, he will have to pray to god. All of them pray together and ask God to make Naira perfectly alright so she can get married to Kartik. Kartik then gets a hug from Naksh as they oversee Naira and Vedika getting inside the Operation theatre. Kartik holds Naira's hands while Vedika holds Kartik's hand.

Kartik then leaves Vedika's hand and turns to Naira. The doctor comes out and asks Manish to sign on the consent form. Manish says he will sign it, and asks the doctor to rush for the operation. Kartik agreed to sign on both the consent forms but the doctor stops him and asks him who Vedika is. Kartik emotionally tells him he is Vedika's family and cried. While everyone is praying, Suwarna tells everyone if Naira gets fine, she will get them married.

The operation goes on for some time while everyone prays. Pallavi comes out of the operation theatre and tells everyone that the operation went well. She told that Vedika is out of danger, everyone then asked her about Naira and Pallavi said that she is fine too. Kairav calls up Kartik to ask about Naira and he says that she is fine and is resting. Kairav goes on to tell Kartik that he misses her and asks her to come home soon. Naira finally regains consciousness and looks for Kartik, she finds Vedika next to her and sees Kartik. When she does not understand what has been going around, she asks everyone what had happened.

