'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Spoilers: Kaira To Face Naira's Lie About Tina

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television. The show premiered on January 12, 2009, starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead characters. Over the years, the storyline of the show moved forward and the show cast Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the lead characters.

The show which went off the air after a decade of the running time is back after three months of break and is expected to deliver some serious plot twists.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update July 20, 2020: Sita Denies To Give Naira Loan

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers on latest episode

The show currently focuses on how the Goenka family is trying to get a loan so as to help their workers in these troubled times of the COVID-19 pandemic. The show has smartly included the current pandemic scenario in their story’s screenplay after the shoots were restarted.

The show’s current episode shows that the Goenka family found a person who could give them a huge amount of loan this time and the person is Sita Chaudhary. Since Sita is a traditionally rooted person, Naira decided to play the role of Tina.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Promo: Sita Chaudhary Finds Kartik Flirting With Naira's Twin

In the latest episodes that will air today, one would see how Sita’s son tries to expose Naira’s truth in front of everyone for his own personal gain. This creates a situation of panic in the family which leads the family members to call Tina as Naira mistakenly, thus Naira’s truth comes forwards in front of Sita Chaudhary.

Now one has to see whether Niara is able to manage this situation which could cause them to lose the huge amount of loan that they got from Sita Chaudhary. The show airs at 9:30 pm IST on Star Plus and could watch online through Hotstar app.

ALSO READ| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik's Twin Brother To Enter The Show? Read

Maharashtra government has given a green light for films and TV shows to resume filming under restrictions. The new set of rules come under the implementation of the Unlock Phase by the Indian Government. Now many shows like Naagin 4 and RadhaKrishn are set to begin shooting under controlled environments.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Resumes Shooting, Fans Make The Show Trend On Twitter

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.