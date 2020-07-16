'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Promo: Sita Chaudhary Finds Kartik Flirting With Naira's Twin

After a long wait, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has finally begun airing new episodes. This time the show has made a comeback with a unique storyline where the lead Naira has a twin Tina. In the latest promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira and Kartik are seen enjoying at a café.

The duo is seen having fun and feeding each other when Sita Chaudhary sees them. This happens after Naira tells Sita that she has a twin Tina. Therefore, Sita Chaudhary is shocked to see Kartik romancing with his sister-in-law Tina. Later in the promo, Sita Chaudhary is seen visiting the Goenkas where she meets Kartik and Naira. Naira asks Sita Chaudhary the reason for her unexpected visit. Sita Chaudhary shows pictures of Kartik and Tina to Naira. The promo ends with Sita lashing out Kartik for cheating Naira with his sister-in-law Tina.

Kartik's Twin Brother To Enter The Show?

Earlier, a precap of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surfaced online. The daily soap’s precap shows Kartik having a twin brother and the entire exchange is hilarious. The precap video shows Mohsin touching Alka Kaushal's feet greeting her for the day. Alka soon asks him how many times he is going to greet her. To which he replies saying that it is not him but his twin brother. He also said that while they look similar, they are completely different. Sita seems a bit confused and soon Mohsin points out to his twin brother. Take a look at the precap video below.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode update

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik gets worried after Naira tells Sita that she has a twin. However, Naira and other family members assure him that nothing wrong will happen and Sita will give them a loan for their employees. Later, in the episode, Kartik is seen having weird dreams where he also has a twin. The next day, Kartik and Naira go to attend a meeting, however, the meeting gets cancelled so they decide to sit in a cafe. The episode ends with Sita Chaudhary catching them and asking them to come to Goenka house with her.

