'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Resumes Shooting, Fans Make The Show Trend On Twitter

Many TV shows are resuming their shoots as the lockdown regulations ease, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the newest addition to the list. The show has reportedly begun shooting and many fans are excited about the news. Fans will soon be able to see new episodes of their favourite soap opera. The show is even trending on Twitter and so are its cast members.

Maharashtra government has given a green light for films and TV shows to resume filming under restrictions. The new set of rules come under the implementation of the Unlock Phase by the Indian Government. Now many shows like Naagin 4, RadhaKrishn and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are set to begin shooting under controlled environments. Many fans are excited to see new episodes of their favourite shows on the screen.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a very popular soap opera that can be viewed on Star Plus and it also streams on Hotstar. The show premiered on January 12, 2009, and is the fourth longest-running Indian TV show. The show's story revolves around a married couple who are trying to understand what they mean to each other. The show once had Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in lead roles. Currently, the show features Shivangi Joshi who plays Naira Goenka and Mohsin Khan who plays Kartik Goenka in the lead roles. The audiences have come to love both these characters a lot on the show.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai trends on Twitter

Another wave of response comes from Twitter users who are rejoicing over the news. Many of the show's fans have come online to express joy over their favourite cast members and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now trending on Twitter. Some fans joked about how the virus could end but not the show. Check out the tweets by fans:

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" is the only TV serial who didn't get their answer yet — VIPAN :) (@vipsnation) June 22, 2020

i missed watching the episodes early in the morning

i missed ranting on my tl about the episodes

i missed watching the bts

i missed their smiles

i missed evrything

i missed Kaira

and finally they r back #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/fAdQF7IcmJ — SHIVIN (@_ashi0920) June 26, 2020

So happy to have you both back. Good luck & stay safe #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/5ZkF7n55c1 — Godiva (@godivacreation) June 26, 2020

Pure joy just watching them onscreen weaving their magic #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/mcUUCXxnc3 — Godiva (@godivacreation) June 26, 2020

Four years!

4 years of ruling audience’s hearts. Everyone around missed their presence so much and so that today the news of them returning back brought that happiness and excitement back!



Cheers to our evergreen and iconic jodi. Let’s celebrate this jodi. #WelcomeBackKaira pic.twitter.com/lbDwIu5pSA — Adeena (@Adz1998_) June 26, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Shivangi Joshi's Instagram

