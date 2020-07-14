Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik's Twin Brother To Enter The Show? Read

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired their first episode post lockdown yesterday. Fans were very happy to see their favourite Kartik and Naira on-screen. The recent precap of the show has left fans super excited. The daily soap’s precap shows Kartik having a twin brother and the entire exchange is hilarious, fans are surely going to be left in splits.

The precap video shows Mohsin touching Alka Kaushal's feet greeting her for the day. Alka soon tells him how many times is he going to greet her? To which he replies saying that it is not him but his twin brother. He also said that while they look similar, they are completely different. Alka seems a bit confused and soon Mohsin points out to his twin brother. Take a look at the precap video below.

Fans have also taken to their respective social media handles to tweet about the same. They seemed super excited and cannot wait for further episodes. Fans also went on to praise Mohsin’s double role and wrote all things nice. One of the users commented saying, “Full paisa wasool lamby balo ka @momo_mohsin. Killed it… slaying the look.” While the other one said, “Hahahaha precap, can’t wait for the upcoming episodes”. Take a look at a few more comments from fans below.

Full paisa wasool lamby balo ka @momo_mohsin

Killed it.. slaying the look .. 👌👏😍



For a change kch bilkul different b kbi kbi Acha lgta hai. Love it 😄❤️#yrkkh #kartikGoenka #mohsinkhan pic.twitter.com/nHkDqlFjKn — Hottie 💥🐸 naughty 🔥🦁 (@shivin_kaira_) July 14, 2020

The show till now

After taking a three-month jump the series has a big twist. The series shows that due to the lockdown, the Goenka family is in debt and is looking out for a financer. Sita Chaudhary comes to their rescue, but Naira's typical actions cause her to play her twin sister Tina's card and the whole misunderstanding has definitely left the fans excited.

And now with Naira and Mohsin’s double role, fans seem to be in for a treat. The show airs at 9:30 pm on Star Plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain is one of the longest-running TV shows and enjoys a massive fan-following. The show is also reported to be the only Hindi GEC (General Entertainment Channel) as it has completed over 3000 episodes.

