'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' #Kaira To Rock Again On New Year's Eve 2021

Naira and Kartik are back to perform at the New Year 2021 function and fans are loving their look in the promo. The pictures and snippets are being shared around on fan pages of the show and the actors. Scroll down and take a look at what the show has in store for you.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s #Kaira on New Year 2021

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are among the most loved couples of the TV industry and have been widely popular as Kartik and Naira for a long time now. The two have been seen portraying the role for over four years now and fans are in love with them as a couple. The couple is one of the biggest reasons behind the show’s massive TRP’s and fan following all these years later.

Mohsin and Shivangi are also great together on the dance floor and leave their fans in awe. The couple has performed several times on the show and the channel’s other special shows. The two are set to perform again at the Star Parivaar New Year special show, this year. As seen in the promos, the couple will groove to the recent Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi song Nach Meri Rani.

Is Naira going to die in YRKKH?

The news of Naira dying in the 11-year-old show has been doing the rounds and fans are quite upset with this update. The news was spread after a promo of Kartik having flashback of his time with Naira went viral and fans just cannot accept the fact of the duo not being together on-screen anymore.

In the video, Mohsin was also seen scattering the ashes of someone in a river and he looked devastated. The video’s background has Kartik saying, “Sab kuch tumne sikhaya tha, par akele rehna kaun sikhayega?” which translates to, ''You have taught me everything, now who will teach me to live alone.''

