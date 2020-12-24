'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha': Is Naira Going To Die In The Show?

Television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has stunned the viewers with an unexpected twist in its viral promo video. It shows the character of Shivangi Joshi, Naira dying in the upcoming episodes. In the recent promo of the show, Mohsin Khan as Kartik is visible teary-eyed holding onto a pot of his beloved’s ashes. It showcases how he has been remembering his wife after her sudden demise. The viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will witness a different story after the makers show Naira’s death.

Is Naira going to die in YRKKH?

Is Shivangi Joshi leaving YRKKH?

The news of Naira dying in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has upset the Kaira fans, who have been unable to image the duo not being together. A promo video of Kartik reminiscing his time with Naira has been making rounds on the internet. The character of Mohsin Khan is visible scattering the ashes into the river in a devastated state.

In the background, poetry in his voice is grabbing the attention. He says, “Sab kuch tumne sikhaya tha, par akele rehna kaun sikhayega?” in Hindi. It translates to, ''You have taught me everything, now who will teach me to live alone.''

Various fan pages have been sharing that viral promo clip of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In one of them, the caption accompanying the post reads, “No... No..... Kya hai yeh... ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­Naira ki death… OMG..ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­”. Check out the clip featuring a twist in the plot of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai below:

Naira to die in YRKKH

Within a day of sharing the video of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the post has garnered more than 1, 30, 000 views and over 210 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans of the show have flooded the comment section, expressing their opinion on the demise of Naira. While one said ‘Pls naira ko wapas lao kaira jodi is best’, others wrote ‘We want shivangi di’. Here are some of the responses to the viral video that you must check out right away:

