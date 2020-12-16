'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Rohan Mehra Flies To Dubai To Shoot New Music Video

One of the popular actors from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast, Rohan Mehra was recently spotted at the airport on his way to shoot one of his upcoming music videos. There was another actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast who was accompanying him. Let’s take a look at whom Rohan Mehra was spotted with at the airport.

Rohan Mehra was recently spotted at the airport with his girlfriend and co-actor, Kanchi Singh when they were heading to Dubai to shoot for their upcoming music video together. Two of these Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cast members were spotted together where Rohan Mehra can be seen wearing a set of black track pants and sweatshirt with white sneakers while Kanchi can be seen in a stunning black crop-top with a pair of denim cargo pants with her jacket tied to her waist. Kanchi Singh also accessorised her look by adding a cool hat.

When their fans came to know about the fact that they were travelling to Dubai for their upcoming music video, they were all excited and commented on how much they love the duo together. They also added heart-eyed emojis to depict how much they adore the actors. Let’s glance through some of the comments under the post.



Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh have been a vital part of the show. Apart from the two, other cast members of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai include actors namely Pooja Joshi Arora, Medha Jumbotaker, Shravani Goswami, Harsha Khandeparker, Niyati Joshi, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Romit Sharma and several others.

Rohan Mehra’s shows

Some of the popular Rohan Mehra's shows namely Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sasural Simar ka, Laal Ishq, MTV Ace Of Space 2, Bigg Boss 11, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and a few others. Some of his music videos include Tu Meri Zindagi, Ishq Farzi, Inna Pyaar, Main Hoon Tera, Teri Baat Aur Hai, Saah Chalde and several others.

