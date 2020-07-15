'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Naira Convinces Sita That She Has A Twin

After a long wait, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back with new episodes. The 'double-trouble' of Naira and Tina has begun. Read more about what happened in the latest of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The episode starts with Naira arguing with Sita. Sita comments on Naira’s clothes and says that the clothes of a person reflect the thinking of the person. Naira asks her not to judge anyone by their clothes. On the other hand, Suwarna says to the family members that Naira has good values and she will manage to win Sita’s heart.

Naira and Sita are seen arguing while Naira leaves. Sita wishes that she never meets her again. Naira reaches home and Kartik asks her what happened. Naira says that she met a rude aunty and tells everything to Kartik. Kartik tells her that everybody knows that she is the queen of the jungle, now she has to become the queen of the house as Sita would be visiting their house today.

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' viral scene shows characters wearing masks, netizens react

Kartik also asks Naira to dress in a traditional style. Kartik prays that Naira impresses Sita and he gets this deal. Sita arrives while Naira gets ready in her room. Kartik asks Naira to come soon as she can impress Sita. Sita greets everybody and cleans Dadi’s glasses saying there was a stain on her glasses. Kartik introduces Sita to his family.

Surekha greets Sita with flowers while Dadi says these flowers are from their garden and Naira has made a bouquet for Sita. Sita sees a painting of wild animal and asks to remove it. She says that it shouldn’t be at home as pictures of violent animals affect people’s behaviour. Naira dances and welcomes Sita. When Sita sees Naira’s face, she gets shocked and asks everybody to stop the drama. Sita scolds Naira and says she has seen her already, she knows what type of clothes she wears and how she behaves.

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' star Shivangi Joshi's positive message to brighten your day

Sita says she was glad to meet everyone but she pities them as they have bahu like Naira. Sita leaves by saying she doesn’t have to give or take anything from them and she is glad that she didn’t drink water in this house or else she would have regretted it a lot. While Sita leaves, Naira stops her and says that she is mistaken. Naira mentions that she didn’t meet Sita, it was her twin sister Tina. Everyone gets shocked.

Naira tries to convince Sita to believe the story that it was her twin sister who wears short clothes and misbehaves with people. She also signals Kartik and other family members to support her. Everybody gets confused but Kartik supports her and says Tina called him a frog in their first meeting. Sita does not get convinced at first but later she gets convinced. The episode ends with Naira feeling bad that she had to lie to Sita.

Also Read| 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Akshaya Naik to star in ‘Sundara Mana Madhye Bharli’

Also Read| Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan aka Kartik's twin brother to enter the show? Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.