'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Star Shivangi Joshi's Positive Message To Brighten Your Day

Shivangi Joshi of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame recently took to Instagram to spread some positivity in such unprecedented times. The actor posted a few pictures where she is seen enjoying the breeze with a bright smile. She has asked her followers to stay strong and stay safe through a bunch of pictures. Her followers can also be seen sending all the love and blessings back through the comments section.

Shivangi Joshi’s positive post

Shivangi Joshi has lately been keeping her fans and followers engaged through various pictures and videos on social media. The actor recently posted a bunch of pictures spreading out some positivity amongst people. In the pictures, which have been taken in the middle of a workout session, she can be seen enjoying the breeze flowing through her hair. She can be seen swinging her straight hair left and right in order to enjoy the wind. She can be seen wearing a magenta colour sportswear T-shirt while posing for the camera in the balcony.

She has kept her look mostly natural, with a nude colour lipstick and light eye makeup. In the caption for the post, actor Shivangi Joshi has written a heartfelt note for her followers. She has written that one cannot adjust the wind according to their will. However, what people can do is adjust the sailing direction and make it easier to reach the destination. The caption indicates that one must try and adjust according to the situation that they are put in. Shivangi Joshi has also asked her followers to stay positive and strong, in the hashtags for the post.

Previously, Shivangi Joshi had put up an adorable post wishing her sister Sheetal Joshi. She posted a collage of their childhood picture and their recent picture while wishing her sister. The two women seem to share a special and close bond as they have expressed time and again, through their social media handles. In the caption for the post, Shivangi Joshi has simply left a happy birthday message with a bunch of hearts. Have a look at the picture on Shivangi Joshi’s Instagram here.

