The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 23: Dadi's Birthday Gets Cancelled

Television News

Here is 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' written update for March 23, 2020. Read to know about the latest episode where a lot of interesting events occur.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
yeh rishta kya kehlata hai written update

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 23 episode Kartik asked Rakesh to hurry up with the investigation about their daughter. Naira and Kartik asked Samarth if he had spoken to Gayu about Vansh. Dadi’s birthday celebration got cancelled.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 23 began with Bhabhimaa getting worried that she might be infected with the Coronavirus and die. However, Gayu’s mother tried to console her. The latter thought of calling Naira but stopped herself thinking she would be busy planning Dadi’s birthday.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 20: Rama Asks For Vansh From Gayu

Meanwhile, Kartik urged Rakesh to investigate faster and give him results. Naira overheard him and asked what was he investigating. But Kartik lied to Naira saying it was about a client of theirs and the latter left.

Kartik, however, felt guilty for lying to her and hoped Naira would forgive him. In another part of the house, Manish wondered how would he get a cake for Dadi since all the shops were closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Naira gave him the idea of baking a cake by himself.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 19: Kartik Gets A Letter From Leela

Later, Naira is seen giving masks to Kairav and Vansh while they are going to school. She instructed them about the Coronavirus and the disease. She asked Samarth if he had spoken to Gayu about the matter regarding Vansh. Samarth said that he would talk later after Dadi’s birthday celebrations. Kartik pleaded Samarth to talk to Gayu about it surely. Suwarna and Surekha were taking Dadi to their farmhouse while pretending they did not remember her birthday.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 18: Kartik's Daughter Maybe Alive?

However, due to the spread of Coronavirus, they cancel even this small get-together. The Goenkas discussed safety measures against the virus and the disease. They also closed down their offices. Naira instructed Manish to wash his hands and also keep sanitizing them. Manish told her he remembered the safety measures against the virus.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 17: Kartik Calls Leela

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT