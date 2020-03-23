'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 23: Dadi's Birthday Gets Cancelled

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 23 episode Kartik asked Rakesh to hurry up with the investigation about their daughter. Naira and Kartik asked Samarth if he had spoken to Gayu about Vansh. Dadi’s birthday celebration got cancelled.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 23 began with Bhabhimaa getting worried that she might be infected with the Coronavirus and die. However, Gayu’s mother tried to console her. The latter thought of calling Naira but stopped herself thinking she would be busy planning Dadi’s birthday.

Meanwhile, Kartik urged Rakesh to investigate faster and give him results. Naira overheard him and asked what was he investigating. But Kartik lied to Naira saying it was about a client of theirs and the latter left.

Kartik, however, felt guilty for lying to her and hoped Naira would forgive him. In another part of the house, Manish wondered how would he get a cake for Dadi since all the shops were closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown. Naira gave him the idea of baking a cake by himself.

Later, Naira is seen giving masks to Kairav and Vansh while they are going to school. She instructed them about the Coronavirus and the disease. She asked Samarth if he had spoken to Gayu about the matter regarding Vansh. Samarth said that he would talk later after Dadi’s birthday celebrations. Kartik pleaded Samarth to talk to Gayu about it surely. Suwarna and Surekha were taking Dadi to their farmhouse while pretending they did not remember her birthday.

However, due to the spread of Coronavirus, they cancel even this small get-together. The Goenkas discussed safety measures against the virus and the disease. They also closed down their offices. Naira instructed Manish to wash his hands and also keep sanitizing them. Manish told her he remembered the safety measures against the virus.

