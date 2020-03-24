'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 24: Samarth Worries About Gayu

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 24 episode, Naira instructed Manish to take precautions to avoid the spread of Coronavirus. She also tried to console Kartik about the situation. They all planned Dadi’s birthday together. Samarth worried about Gayu.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 24 began with Naira telling Manish that she learnt there is a solution to every problem from the children. Manish nodded yes. Naira continued that this phase of the Coronavirus was teaching them that they can be happy even with limited resources. She again coaxed Manish if he remembered the precaution against the virus. Manish replied yes he did. It was to keep using hand wash and sanitizer.

Kartik, meanwhile, got to know from Rakesh that he would soon tell Kartik about his daughter. Naira came and encouraged Kartik saying there was a hidden solution to every problem. It was because of the children, Vansh and Kairav, that they could celebrate Dadi’s birthday with ease. Kartik complimented Naira saying she always thought about everybody. He asked her to take care of him too in the same manner and pulled her close in a hug. But Naira pushed him away reminding him about social distancing.

Samarth, on the other hand, worried for Gayu. He asked the doctor if pregnant ladies were at risk because of the virus. He relaxed after learning no. meanwhile, Dadi asked Surekha to store daily use items as they were told not to go out. But Naira and Kartik came there and told her this would harm the livelihood of those who earn by daily wages. Dadi understood the situation and asked Surekha not to do it.

Later, Samarth went to Naira’s house and tried to console Bhabhi maa. The Goenkas are, however, busy decorating the house for Dadi’s birthday. But the latter came there just then and Kairav and Vansh they would handle the situation. They tried to distract Dadi from the place. The episode ended here.

