'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Spoiler Alert: Kartik Suspects Sirat Is Actually Naira

Star Plus' hit show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's new storyline has grabbed the attention of the audiences. The show has seen many changes ever since the death of Shivangi Joshi's character Naira which led many fans to believe that the actress was leaving the show. However, Shivangi recently returned to the show as a new character called Sirat. Mohsin Khan's character Kartik who was Naira's husband has an interesting reaction to this new twist.

Also read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Fame Rohan Mehra And Kanchi Singh Call It Quits

As Kairav sees Sirat for the first time he thinks that it's Naira, to which Kartik tries to convince him otherwise. However, the doctors ask Kartik to bring Sirat home, so the child can feel better. Sirat on the other hand struggles to save her grandmother who needs urgent surgery but cannot afford it. As Sirat is deceived by her step-father who takes away her home, Kartik arrives to help her just in time. In return, he requests Sirat to help his son and stay with them in 'Goenka Villa'. Sirat then moves into the house with her grandmother with a loss of options.

Also read: Anupamaa February 25 Spoiler: Does Anupamaa Find Out About Kavya's Real Intentions?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER ALERT

As Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai's latest episode came to an end, we saw some spoilers for the next episode. In the upcoming episode, we will see little Kairav getting close to Naira's 'look-alike' Sirat, to the delight of Kartik. However, during a celebration, Sirat calls Kartik a 'Mendak' (Frog) at which he thinks about his wife Naira. Kartik is shocked to hear the word and begins to doubt if Sirat actually is Naira, having lost her memory due to some medical problems she had previously. He then remembers Naira's neck tattoo and decides to find out if Sirat has the same tattoo.

Also read: 'Ishq Mein Marjawan 2' Written Update Feb 25: Riddhima Is Suspicious Of Daima's Behaviour

About Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast includes Shivangi Joshi who plays Naira Goenka and now Sirat Shekhawat and Mohsin Khan as Kartik Goenka in the lead roles. Harsha Khandeparkar as Keerti Singhania, Niyati Joshi as Suvarna Goenka, Ali Hassan as Akhilesh Goenka, Shilpa Raizada as Surekha Goenka, Swati Chitnis as Suhasini Goenka, Aarambh Trehan Sehgal as Kairav Goenka, Siddharth Dubey as Vansh Goenka, Ashita Dhawan as Sheela Rathore, and others appear in supporting roles.

Also read: Eijaz Khan Shares His "pawri" Moment With His Father On Instagram; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.