Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Fans Take Over Twitter With #100episodesofkaira

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been one of the longest-running television series and the show still manages to pave its way in the TRP charts. Mohin Khan plays the role of Kartik and Shivangi Joshi plays the role of Naira. The show began in May 2016 and till December 2019, they've touched the 1000 episode's mark. romantic television show. Fans of the show have started a trending hashtag by name #Kaira - an amalgamation of their onscreen names, 'Ka'rtik and Na'ira'. They have also taken to Twitter with #1000episodesofKaira in order to share the picture of the adored couple that stars in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Read more about some tweets shared by the fans of the show.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan Is The 8th Sexiest Asian Man; Shares Excitement

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi's Bridal Collection Will Leave You Love-struck

#1000episodesofKaira

Introduction of these two characters made teenagers and young adults watch the show increasing the TRP and at the same time, fresh air was brought into the show. Fans of the pair are super excited to share pictures of Mohsin and Shivangi. Take a look at some of the tweets here:

These 5 kids plays a very important role in Kara's life

Their Partner in Crime, Their Support System and they are the one who loves Kaira so much and can do anything for them ❤️

Missing Luvkush and Mishti 😭🤧#1000EpisodesOfKaira pic.twitter.com/jcQk3NJD83 — Tisha (@TishaPradhan5) December 18, 2019

Laughed, cried, got emotional, got annoyed. Along with Kaira, we fans have lived their journey. As they fell for each other, we fell for them, a little more everyday. Happy 1000 to @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 and to us 🌟 #1000EpisodesofKaira #TheJourneyofLove #Kaira #YRKKH pic.twitter.com/QCC8SdPXXS — M² (@Mnz_mlk04) December 18, 2019

CONGRATULATIONS MOHSIN & SHIVANGI FOR COMPLETING #1000EpisodesOfKaira THIS JOURNEY IS INDEED VERY SPECIAL & WE WILL BE CHERISHING IT FOREVER....COULDN'T ASK FOR BETTER LOVE STORY THAN "KAIRA" @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 ❤ pic.twitter.com/s55CMxV92u — TEAM-KAIRA (@TEAM_KAIRA_) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Shivangi Joshi: When The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Notched Up Her Saree Game

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan Demand Separate Vans, Post Fallout

Also Read | Shivangi Joshi: The Best Ethnic Looks Of The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.