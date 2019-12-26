Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Dec 25: Naira Finds Out Vedika's Sly Act

In yesterday's episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the Goenkas started their preparations for Kartik's wedding ceremony. All the family members were happy and excited about the wedding. All of them are excited about the glorious day, but Suhasisni is worried about something bad happening. She asserts Kartik to make his way to the way to the court with Vedika for the divorce hearing.

Meanwhile, Naksh and Naira halt outside Vedika's room and they wait for her to wake up early. Along with Suhasini, Kaveri and Devyani think on the matters of Kartik and Vedika and they feel that the two should reach the court on time to avoid any hassles. However, Goenka and Singhanias family are completely unaware of Vedika's plan. Vedika has decided to delay the divorce proceedings so as to stop Kartik and Naira marriage.

The scene later shifts to Goenka's house, where Kartik comforted Suhasini and told her not to get tensed about the situation. He got ready and left for Singhania's house to meet Naira before he went to the court. But, as they were about to leave, Suhasini sprains her leg. This made the situation tensed and everyone suggested her to take rest so that she will be able to attend Kartik and Naira's wedding ceremony. In the end, Kartik left the house to meet Naira with Gayu and Vansh.

In the meantime, Kaveri and Devyani made attempts to wake up Vedika and she continued to pretend that she was asleep. Vedika on purpose took a long time to get ready so that she would reach late to the court. A while later, Kartik reached the Singhania's house and started looking for Naira. Naira was hidden behind a piece of furniture. Naira was dressed in a nightsuit and she avoided meeting Kartik who was well dresses. But soon after the hide and seek games, Kartik spotted Naira and the two share a blissful moment together. Kartik started hoping to start his new life with Naira after severing the old ties, that have stopped him from reuniting with Naira.

Subsequently, Vedika apologised for her impunctuality in waking up early. She pretended that she is understanding of Kartik and showed that she is very supportive of him. Nonetheless, soon after they boarded the car, she purposefully throws the divorce papers on the ground. But the destiny looked to be in favour of Naira. As they were leaving, Naira tried to close the main door so as to avoid the breeze from messing the wedding decorations. She then finds out the divorce papers.

