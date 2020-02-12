'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 12: Trisha Reveals The Culprits

In the February 12 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira accused Luv and Kush. Luv tried to defend themselves and Surekha also supported them. But Trisha finally spoke up.

Naira and Surekha argue

In the February 12 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik asked Luv and Kush that was Naira speaking the truth. Kartik tried to slap the brothers but Surekha stopped him. She screamed that her sons were innocent. But Akhilesh countered that Naira would not accuse them without any reason. Surekha and Naira started to argue.

Luv tries to fool everyone

Naira told Surekha to ask the boys how everything happened together with such coincidence. Kartik told the boys that if they did it then they should accept it. But Luv retorted saying that Naira did not give them a chance to speak and brought them home. Surekha asked them to speak out. Luv said there were many girls in their college and they were not interested in Trisha. Naira argued with them and said she was not lying. Kartik also supported Naira and said that Trisha would reveal the truth about what happened.

Naira and Surekha argue…again!

Everybody came to meet Trisha and Dadi asked her who was her culprits. Surekha asked Trisha to say the truth. Naira asked Trisha to wink and say. But Trisha closed her eyes and everyone thought she fainted or fell asleep. They left except Naira who told Trisha that she would make sure Trisha got justice. Outside, Surekha started to cry saying Naira wanted everybody to love Kairav only and so she was blaming her sons. Naira came there and told Luv and Kush to accept their mistakes or she would go to the police. Surekha started to scream but Kartik managed the situation saying they would wait for Trisha to get well. Everybody would wait until then before blaming each other.

Trisha speaks up

Inside their room, Naira and Kartik argued about the matter. However, Naira let it go. Just then the nurse came and told that Trisha tried to speak. Naira thanked the goddess and everyone went to see Trisha. Once there, Naira asked Trisha to speak the truth about who did this to them. Trisha cried and told it was Luv, Kush and Abhi. Everyone got shocked and started to cry. Kartik folded his hands asking forgiveness from Trisha. The episode ended here.

