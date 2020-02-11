'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 11: Naira Catches The Culprits

In the February 11 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv and Kush decided to leave their home as fast as possible. Naira got to know the names of the culprits. She brought back Luv and Kush home.

Luv and Kush’s plan to escape

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 11 episode began with Kairav and Vansh overhearing Luv and Kush talking about Trisha. They asked if their elder brothers fought with Trisha. Luv and Kush made up some excuse and asked the kids to pray for her. Luv told Kush later that they would leave before everybody started hating them. But Kush said their flight got cancelled to which Luv said they would go by road.

Naira turns Sherlock Holmes

Meanwhile, Naira wondered about Trisha reacting to the letter L. She also thought about Luv but consoled herself that he would not do anything like this. Naira came back to her room to rest and Kartik told her they would test again tomorrow. They fall asleep but Naira got a nightmare and woke up. She thought that Kartik might misunderstand her and alone went to see what Luv and Kush were doing. But she saw them sleeping and took the opportunity to check Luv’s phone.

Naira keeps up her detective antics

The next morning, Luv told Kush that they would leave before their father had a chance to stop them. Naira went to see Trisha but the nurse told her she was sleeping. Naira asked the nurse to leave and woke up Trisha. She asked Trisha to help find out the culprits. She asked Trisha if it was Luv and Kush and Trisha winked a yes. Naira started to cry. She rode a bike and went to catch Luv and Kush on the way.

Naira catches the culprits

The brothers had already left home by then. They stopped on the way to discuss how they escaped and no one would be able to catch them. But suddenly Luv and Kush see Naira following them. They got shocked seeing her there. She asked them to tell the truth and come back home. At home, Dadi asked where was Naira. Just then, Naira brought Luv and Kush back home. Kartik asked what was the matter. Naira told everyone that Luv and Kush were the real culprits behind Trisha’s state, they had molested Trisha. The episode ended here.

