'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 6: Trisha Regains Consciousness?

In the February 5 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Trisha began to regain her consciousness. Abhishek, Luv and Kush reached the hospital to manage the situation. Luv pulled out Trisha’s oxygen supply.

Naira and Kartik spend time together

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 6 episode began with Manish and Suwarna trying to console Kartik and Naira respectively. They also wanted them to celebrate their anniversary. They asked the couple to change and get ready. Meanwhile, in the hospital, the nurse informed the doctor that Trisha showed movement. But the doctor said they should be sure first before telling her family.

Abhishek hatches an evil plan

In the Goenka house, Kartik and Naira came down to the lawn. They saw the entire place decorated and they decided to enjoy themselves. They spend some good time together with each other. The next morning, Naira kept her phone to charge and left. Luv saw that Naira was getting a call. He picked up and the doctor informed him that Trisha was getting consciousness and soon also start talking. Luv got shocked hearing this. He told this to Abhishek and the latter told him to clear the call log and go to the hospital immediately. Kush told Luv he was scared and would not go but Luv said they had to. They left for the hospital with Abhishek.

Luv pulls out the oxygen supply

Luv, Abhishek and Kush reached the hospital and Luv pretended to be sick. Abhishek asked the nurse to call the doctor. When the nurse left, the boys took their chance and went inside her cabin. They saw Trisha lying while the nurse was telling Abhishek that Naira and Kartik would be there soon. After the doctor left, Abhishek came to the nurse and made an excuse to make her leave. He asked Luv to threaten Trisha. Luv and Kush went in but just then Abhishek saw Naira and Kartik coming there. He ran away in fear. Luv and Kush also tried to leave but Luv’s shoe pulled at a wire and the oxygen supply broke. Luv tried to fix it but could not.

Kush decides to tell the truth

Naira and Kartik came in and saw flat lines on the monitor. Kartik ran to call the doctor. meanwhile, Luv and Kush hid. The doctor and the nurse came in and tried to fix it but could not. They asked Dr Vyas to come. The latter came and asked everybody to go out. Luv and Kush looked on everything from their hiding place. Outside the room, Naira cried about Trisha’s state and Kartik tried to console her. Kush told Luv that they would tell them the whole truth.

Trisha woke up

Later, Kartik asked for the CCTV footage but the cameras were not working. Kartik scolded and blamed the hospital staff. The nurse came and told them that Trisha regained her consciousness. Kush told Luv they were saved but Luv started to worry what if Trisha revealed the truth.

