'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 10: Will The Culprits Be Revealed?

In the February 10 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav overheard Luv and Kush discussing about Trisha. Trisha fell sick after Naira and Kartik tried to ask her about the culprits.

Luv and Kush’s new plan

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 10 episode began with Kartik having an argument with the inspector. But the latter tried to assure Kartik that he was doing all he could to nab the culprits. But Manish said that the culprits might escape if they delayed longer. Hearing this, Kush told Luv that they would soon leave. He also said that they should throw Trisha’s phone. Abhishek had gone away to the US to meet his cousin and now the brothers would get caught. Luv asked him not to worry. Meanwhile, Kairav heard everything. Luv agreed with Kush that they should throw away Trisha’s phone.

Kairav is an eavesdropper

Later Naira was having an argument with Kartik. She suggested that since Trisha reacted violently seeing Luv and Kush, she might be trying to say something about the brothers or their friend Abhishek. But Kartik got angry and asked her to stop. She then went to find Kairav. Meanwhile, Luv and Kush saw Kairav after the latter sneezed. Luv told Kush that Kairav must have heard everything. Luv tried to scare Kairav by making up a story about ghosts. He ran to Naira.

Luv and Kush turn out to be smart

Later, Naira told Kartik that Kairav was scared and was in the bathroom. Kartik told her that they would teach Kairav about it. The next morning, Kairav did not go to school as everyone tried to talk to him. Naksh suggested they would play with Kairav. But Kairav said he would not go to the garden since there was a ghost there. Kartik asked Kairav to tell him who said such a thing. In the garden, Naira asked Kairav if he could see any ghost. Kairav said that Luv and Kush must have hidden the ghost-like he hides his toys. Manish suggested that they would dig the place and see if there is a ghost to calm down Kairav. The servants dig and find the chip’s packet. Naira found a box inside with wishes written on it. Meanwhile, Luv and Kush recall in a flashback scene how they had hidden Trisha’s phone and put the box inside.

Kartik and Naira gets the letter L

Kartik and Naira went to Trisha and asked if they would help her catch the culprits. Trisha winked as a yes. They asked Trisha to tell about the alphabets. Trisha winked to indicate three culprits and later cried seeing the letter L. She fell sick again and Naira called for the nurse. The nurse injected Trisha to make her sleep. She asked Naira and Kartik to not ask Trisha about the accident. But Naira kept wondering about who name started with L. The episode ended here.

