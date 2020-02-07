Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update February 7: Luv And Kush Try To Run

In the February 7 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira brought Trisha home. Luv and Kush tried to leave the house. Dadi called Naksh to talk to Naira.

Trisha wakes up

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 7 episode began with Kartik and Naira running back to meet Trisha. The latter started crying seeing them. Kartik tried to console Naira who was getting too emotional. Naira asked Kartik how can they allow Trisha to go to Rishikesh after what happened. Kartik suggested they would go with her.

Naira and Kartik brings Trisha home

Meanwhile, Luv and Kush returned home arguing the whole way. At home, Luv scolded Kairav out of anger. Vansh said maybe Luv was disappointed that he did not get any Valentine’s day gift. Kairav suggested they should give him one. The rest of the Goenka family was discussing Trisha’s case.

Surekha started to get worried that Luv and Kush’s name might get entangled in the matter. Dadi commented that it was sad for Trisha to get paralysed so early in her life. Suddenly they heard the ambulance siren outside. Naira and Kartik brought in Trisha since they did not feel she would be safe in the hospital. But everyone told Naira and Kartik that they should not have brought Trisha home so early. However, they were adamant with their decision and Dadi told everyone to support them as a family.

Luv and Kush decide to leave

Luv and Kush, meanwhile, decided to leave for college. They started packing their luggage. Akhilesh asked them why were they going so suddenly. The brothers replied they had extra classes. Surekha asked Akhilesh to let them go.

Dadi calls Naksh

Naksh returned home and asked Dadi if everything was fine. Everyone tried to convince Naksh to talk to Naira. He said he would talk to Naira and try to sort out the matter. In the meantime, Luv and Kush met Kartik before leaving. But Kartik asked them to meet Naira before leaving. Kartik told them that Naira was with Trisha and they could not leave Trisha alone.

Trisha makes progress

Meanwhile, Naira asked Trisha to recall who did this to her. Just then Luv and Kush entered and Trisha signalled towards them. Naira and Kartik misunderstood and Trisha was making progress. The doctor came and checked on Trisha. Akhilesh asked Luv and Kush to wait as he would drop them. Everyone talked about Trisha’s progress and Naira asked her to rest.

