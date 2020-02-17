'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 17: Luv And Kush's Punishments

In the February 15 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the family decide the punishment for Luv and Kush. Naira knew that Luv and Kush did not repent their actions. Kartik and Naira argued about Trisha’s fate.

Luv and Kush’s punishment

The February 15 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Kartik consoling Naira. Luv and Kush got worried. The inspector asked the family to call him when Trisha awakens so that they could take her statement. Akhilesh got angry. Naira said that Trisha would feel betrayed that she did not support her. Kartik hugged her. Manish started scolding Luv and Kush again. Dadi said that the boys would get punished for sure. Manish said that the boys would be going to the village and manage Subham’s NGO. Kartik added that they would be there for two years and would have no contact with the family. Luv and Kush begged them not to do this but nobody listened. Dadi asked Naira to request Trisha not to tell anything to the police.

Naira overhears

Dadi said that they would arrange for a Shivratri puja the next day to pray for Luv and Kush. The boys, meanwhile, started to argue about how would they change this decision. They decided to pretend to be sad and gain sympathy from the family. But Kartik took away their phones and left. Luv told Kush that in some time everything would become normal. Naira heard them and wondered how the boys had no regret.

Naira and Kartik argue

Later, Gayu asked Samarth what would Naira do about the police and Trisha. Samarth assured her that Luv and Kush would not repeat this mistake. Naira came and told Kartik that they did not get justice for Trisha. They started to argue. Kartik left the room angry saying he would not let the police take the boys to jail. Naira started to cry.

Police van in front of the house

The next morning, Manish said they would go to the temple. Samarth said they had to ask Naira to keep Trisha away from the police. Akhilesh said no but Manish said they would talk to Kartik about it. Gayu asked Kartik where was Naira. They saw a police van near their house and started to worry. But the van went away. Later Naira came back and said she went to get clothes for the kids for Shivratri. The episode ended here.

