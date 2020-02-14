'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 14: Police Come To Goenka House

In the February 14 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kush tried to commit suicide. The inspector came looking for Trisha. He wanted to take her statement. But Trisha kept coughing.

Kush tries to jump

The February 14 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with everyone asking Kush to come down but Kush kept threatening them. Surekha taunted Naira if she and Trisha found justice in the current situation. Kush threatened everyone again. Kartik told that they had to stop Kush. But Naira thought that the brothers were just being dramatic and had stooped to such a level.

Kush’s suicide attempt fails

Kush whispered to Luv that he was feeling dizzy. Luv asked him to close his eyes. Kartik and Naira came to Luv and Kush. Kartik asked Kush to get down. Naira asked him to get down too and think of his parents. But Kush denied saying they would take him to the police if he got down. Luv asked them to promise that they would not call the police then only would Kush get down. Naira asked him to shut up. She told them it was no use trying to blackmail the family. Kartik asked Kush to give him his hand. Kush did so and Kartik brought him down.

Police come

Later, Luv and Kush hugged Surekha and cried asking forgiveness. But Naira said they should talk about it so that the brothers would not do it again. Surekha and Naira began to argue. Naira accused Surekha of encouraging them. Just then the police came and everyone got shocked. Samarth said that Naira did not do the right thing by calling the police.

Inspector doubts the family

But the inspector said that he had heard from the doctor at the hospital that Trisha regained her consciousness and hence he had come to take her statement. But whenever he asked any question to Naira someone else from the family replied for her. This did not go unnoticed by the inspector who asked Naira what was the matter. Naira still remained silent and Samarth said they had a family discussion.

Luv and Kush plan to run away again

The inspector asked to meet Trisha but Dadi and Surekha said she might be sleeping. Surekha whispered to Naira not to tell anything to the inspector. Just then the nurse came out shouting that Trisha was asking for Naira. The inspector said that it meant Trisha was awake. Everyone went upstairs. The inspector tried to talk to Trisha but she kept on coughing. He asked her to take rest. Meanwhile, Luv and Kush planned to run away again. The episode ended here.

