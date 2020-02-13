'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 13: Kartik Hits Kush & Luv

In the February 13 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik beat Luv and Kush. Surekha pleaded him to stop. The family discussed how they should punish Luv and Kush. Naira suggested they call the police and have a court case.

Kartik beats up kush and naira

The February 13 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with, Luv and Kush hid under a table as Kartik came out screaming their names. He found them and started beating them with a stick. Surekha asked Kartik to stop but Kartik did not listen to him. Luv tried to defend themselves saying it was an accident. But Kartik still did not listen and accused them of even trying to kill Trisha in the hospital. Naira came there and the brothers asked Naira to save them from Kartik’s wrath. Surekha kept trying to make Kartik stop.

Luv and kush are locked up

Naira told Luv and Kush to imagine if someone had treated her or any other girl from their family in the same manner. She scolded them further saying that just because they are rich and Trisha is poor, they are not supposed to treat her in that way. Kartik grabbed Luv and Kush and locked them in a room. Luv and Kush hugged each other and cried. Kush told Luv that he had warned them not to do it. now Kartik and Naira would not spare them.

Everyone blames themselves

Outside, Kartik and Naira cried about the situation. Naira told Kartik that despite their teachings, how did Luv and Kush turn out to be like that. Everyone in the family also cried thinking about what the brothers did. Akhilesh started blaming himself but Manish said it was everybody’s fault and they failed to teach the boys. Surekha asked Dadi to do something.

Everyone discuss Luv and Kush’s punishment

Kartik and Trisha went to Trisha’s room. Trisha asked them if they would forgive Luv and Kush without punishing them. Kartik replied no, Luv and Kush would be punished. Naira asked her why had Trisha agreed to go drink coffee with them when Kartik asked her to if they troubled her so much. Trisha said she did not know they would drag the matter so far. Everyone discussed how they should punish Luv and Kush.

Luv is not sorry

Meanwhile, inside the locked room Luv said out loud that it was better if Trisha died. Kush got shocked and asked if he did not feel guilty at all. Kush told that Abhishek went to the US and trapped them here. He got an asthma attack.

Naira says they should call the police

In the hall, Naira said they should call the police and have a court case. But Dadi said that the matter should stay within the family. But Naira said that there should be a police case and the court would decide their punishment. Everyone got shocked hearing this. Surekha asked her not to involve the police. Naira and Surekha started arguing. Suddenly they heard a servant shout about Luv and Kush. They ran to see Kush saying he would jump and die. Hearing this every got shocked. The episode ended here.

