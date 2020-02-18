'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 18: Naira Calls The Police

In the February 18 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv and Kush told Trisha that Naira would not call the police. Trisha accused Naira of cheating her. Naira felt guilty and then called the police to complain about Luv and Kush.

Trisha came out of the room

The February 18 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Naira hearing Dadi said that they will bear Trisha 's expenses life long and then Negi would not complain. During the puja, Kartik looked at Naira and knew what she must be thinking then. Trisha, meanwhile, got up and came down to talk to Naira. Luv and Kush got shocked seeing her.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 17: Luv And Kush's Punishments

Luv and Kush meet Trisha

Later, the family was leaving for the temple. Surekha asked Kartik to talk to the NGO manager. Manish assured her that no one would complain to the police. However, Luv and Kush brought Trisha aside and started to argue with her. Trisha wondered out loud that why did the brothers not go to jail yet since Naira had promised her justice. Luv replied that the police won't be arresting them.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 14: Police Come To Goenka House

Naira and Trisha argue

Meanwhile, Naira was going around the house with the dhup when she saw Luv telling Trisha that Kartik was on their side and Naira would not go against Kartik. Kush pleaded with Trisha not to tell anything to the police. Luv insulted Trisha further and the brothers left. Trisha sat down crying and saw Naira at the window. Naira ran to Trisha but the latter was already out on the road by then. Naira went outside to look for Trisha and found her walking on the road aimlessly.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 13: Kartik Hits Kush & Luv

Naira called the police

‌When Naira came to Trisha, she accused Naira of cheating and insulting her. Just then a procession of the God was going past them. Naira brought Trisha home and each applied red colour kumkum to the other. Naira began to dance a tandav and at the end played the conch. The family, Luv and Kush, and the police come to the Goenka house just then. The inspector called out for Naira. Naira held Trisha hand while Kartik looked at her. The inspector said that he had come to arrest Luv and Kush. Everyone got shocked. The inspector further announced that they had come to arrest the boys on charges of molestation of Trisha. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 12: Trisha Reveals The Culprits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.