'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 22 | Shanaya's Engagement Party

In the February 22 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the families are preparing for Sumrit and Shanaya's engagement party. Kartik and Sumrit are seen feeling bad for the events of the day that occurred. Read on to know more.

The episode started when Soni told chachi to prepare everything perfectly for the engagement. Beeji saw Purnima wiping her tears. She asked her what happened to her, to which Purnima said that she would miss Shayana a lot after marriage. She cried in Beeji’s lap and said that she had grown up with Shanaya and Shanaya would leave after marriage. Beeji told her that she wished for Purnima to get a good marriage proposal very soon.

In the next scene, Kartik was shown sitting in his room. Sumrit was showing him the dresses but Kartik was lost in his own thoughts. He thought about how his mother insulted Soni. He called her up and Soni told him that she knew that he felt bad about whatever happened that day. Soni told him that she lost her cool when the incident happened but suggested that they should focus on Sumrit’s engagement.

In the next scene, Sumrit met with a lot of people at his engagement. Everyone at the party heard dhol music and saw Shanaya’s family coming to the house. Chachi asked out loudly to stop playing dhol as Soni didn’t like noise pollution. Chachi did Shanaya’s aarti. They all entered the house. Bina told Shanaya that the house is as big as a palace for her therefore she should not think she married Kartik or Sumrit. Soni greeted them and invited them inside.

Purnima heard the doorbell and saw kids coming inside. They showed their report cards to her and told her that all of them have got good grades. Kartik asked Beeji as to where was Purnima. She replied that Purnima was not feeling well, so she stayed at home. Kartik thought to himself that after what happened in the afternoon, nobody would have wanted to come back.

Purnima interacted with the kids and saw that the engagement ring has been forgotten at home only. She called up Kuldeep, but he did not pick up. Purnima was puzzled and cannot understand what to do. The episode end there.

