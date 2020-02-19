'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 19: Luv & Kush Are Arrested

In the February 19 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the police arrested Luv and Kush. Naira left home with Trisha. Naira and Naksh went to meet a lawyer to take Trisha’s case.

Luv and Kush are arrested

The February 19 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with the inspector asking Luv and Kush to not run since someone from their family had lodged the complaint. Everyone looked at Naira. Naira said she felt it was the right thing to do. Everyone questioned Naira why she did it. Kartik said the family was punishing Luv and Kush in their own way. Naira said that the brothers were still threatening Trisha. Kartik replied he did not believe it but Naira said she did not believe it either until she saw it with her own eyes.

Kartik promised to save Luv and Kush

Kartik asked to talk to the inspector. But, the latter scolded him saying the brothers would be arrested since Trisha had complained about them and Naira confirmed her complaint. The police were taking away Luv and Kush when Naira asked them to stop. She gave Kush his inhaler and asked them to behave themselves else their family would have to bear it. Kartik retorted that he would be coming to save Luv and Kush.

Naira brought Trisha to the Singhania house

Manish called someone and asked for the best lawyer in the city. Manish told Kartik to ask Naira why did she do it. Naira started crying. She said that Luv and Kush were not repentant about their actions. Kartik and Naira had an argument. Later, Naira took Trisha and left arriving at the Singhania house. Naira asked Trisha to freshen up. Devyaani and Bhabhimaa asked Naira why she complained to the police. Naksh supported her saying it was the right thing to do. Bhabhimaa said that Dadi would be against Naira but Naksh said that they would be proud of Naira when they see the truth. Naksh told Naira that they would hire the best lawyer.

Nobody talks to Naira

Later, in the Goenka house, Kairav and Vansh were talking about Luv and Kush’s arrest. Naira came home just when Samarth was leaving. However, he did not acknowledge Naira’s presence and left. Naira saw Suwarna crying and went to her but Suwarna went away. Naira tried to talk to everyone in the house but no one was ready to interact with her. Naira started crying and talked to Vansh and Kairav.

Naira and Naksh try to hire a lawyer

Meanwhile, Naksh messaged Naira saying he was with her. He asked Naira to meet at the lawyer’s place. The next day Naksh and Naira came to meet the lawyer Mr Jhaveri. Shivani told them that the lawyer was busy and so she would discuss the case with them and later inform him. The episode ended here.

