'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 20: Everyone Comes To Court

In the February 20 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira met Jhaveri and asked him to fight for her case. But Jhaveri also went to meet the Goenkas. Suwarna and Gayu was worried about Kartik and Naira.

Naira meets Jhaveri

The February 20 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Naira meeting with Mr Jhaveri who said he would be fighting her case. He also advised Naira to control her emotional nature to win this case. He asked her for another appointment and come back with solid proof against Luv and Kush. Outside Jhaveri’s office, Naksh asked Naira how was her appointment. Naira confessed that she found the lawyer a bit strange.

Jhaveri meets Goenkas

In the Goenka house, Manish told everyone that he has hired the best lawyer for Luv and Kush but Akhilesh was still worried for them. Kartik informed everyone just then that the lawyer had come and it turned out to be Jhaveri. Meanwhile, Naira told Trisha that Jhaveri would help them win the case.

The court is in session

The next day in court, Naira came with Trisha and Naksh while the Goenkas also arrived. Luv and Kush also arrived at the court and Akhilesh and Surekha rushed to meet them. Surekha tried to feed them but the inspector denied saying it was not allowed. Surekha vowed not to spare anyone if something happened to Luv and Kush. Kartik ushered everyone inside.

Kairav and Vansh learn the wrong things

Meanwhile, in the Goenka house, Kairav was playing with Vansh when he accidentally broke a vase. Kairav got scared and asked Vansh if the police would catch him also. Vansh said it would not happen since Manish would save them with power and money. Vansh also added that just like they were fighting for Luv and Kush, their family would also save them no matter what they did. Suwarna worried about Kartik and Naira and started crying. Gayu tried to console her.

Jhaveri creates suspense

In court, everyone waited for Jhaveri. However, the latter went inside without meeting anyone. Naksh said that Jhaveri would prove Luv and Kush’s crime and have them punished. Naira started praying for the truth to win. The episode ended here.

