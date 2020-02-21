'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 21: Jhaveri Switches Sides

In the February 21 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the court was in session. But Jhaveri cheated Naira and accused Trisha of falsely blaming Luv and Kush for money. He asked for their bail from the judge which the latter granted.

Kairav turns naughty

The February 21 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai began with Dadi asking about Kartik's whereabouts. Akhilesh said he would be coming soon. Naira meanwhile, entered the court and recalled her previous time here. At the Goenka house, Kartik asked Gayu why she called him urgently. She told him that Kairav had severely injured a servant. Kartik got shocked hearing it.

Jhaveri changes sides

In the court, Akhilesh and Manish talked about Jhaveri. Naira and Naksh also talked about him. Just then, Jhaveri came in and talked with Luv and Kush’s lawyer. The judge also came in then and asked everyone to sit. Jhaveri gifted a plant to the judge and stated his case. Trisha began to cry and Naira consoled her. Jhaveri continued that Trisha was living with the Goenkas and accused Luv and Kush of molesting her. He then asked the judge to look at Luv and Kush’s face saying they were innocent and that Trisha was framing them.

Jhaveri accuses Trisha

Naira shouted out that it was a lie and Trisha was indeed molested. Jhaveri asked her if she witnessed it. Naira denied but said that Trisha was speaking the truth. Jhaveri asked if Naira was accusing Luv and Kush of being liars. Naira said yes and also accused Jhaveri of lying. She said he had promised to fight on their behalf but he had changed sides. Jhaveri laughed it off.

Luv and Kush are granted bail

Naira and Jhaveri got into an argument. Jhaveri continued that the Goenkas were a good family and were becoming a soft target for Trisha to get money. Naksh asked for time to frame their case but the judge said they were wasting time. Naira replied that Jhaveri had cheated on them. Kartik came in just then. But the judge adjourned the session asking Naira to come prepared next time. Jhaveri requested bail for his clients. The judge granted the bail.

Naira promises to show Jhaveri’s true face

Jhaveri congratulated Manish. Naira started accusing Jhaveri of cheating on them again. But Jhaveri said he had rather saved her family. Naira and Jhaveri started arguing. In the end, Naira promised to bring out the real face of Jhaveri in front of everyone. The episode ended here.

