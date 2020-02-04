'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 4: Luv Forges Kartik's Signature

In the February 4 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhishek wants to leak Trisha’s video on the internet for money. Naira catches Kairav with Kartik’s forged signature. Kartik and Naira finds out it was Luv who forged the signature for Kairav.

Abhishek threatens Luv and Kush

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 4 episode began with Naira crying for Trisha and Kartik asking the inspector to punish the culprits. Kartik consoles Naira. Meanwhile, Abhishek tells Kush and Luv that they would make Trisha’s video viral. He further threatens them that the brothers would get caught since the video was made from their phone. Luv retorts that they did not want the money. Abhishek, however, said he wanted the money for himself and he would get ₹10 lakhs for it.

Vansh and Kairav plant toys

Naira finds Kairav and Vansh burying their toys. She asks them about it and Kairav tells her that they saw Luv getting his wish fulfilled in the same way. When Naira asks further, Kairav tells her that Luv planted his chips. Naira asked them to go inside.

Kairav forges signature?

The next morning, as Naira was packing Kairav’s schoolbag, she sees his diary and is shocked. Kartik comes there just then and Naira shows it to him. Kartik scolds Kairav for forging his signature. Naira asks him who did the signature but Kairav says he had promised not o reveal. Kartik makes him understand that he is not breaking any promise. After a little more coaxing from Kartik and Naira, Kairav tells them that Luv did the signature for him in exchange for bringing the jewellery box from Gayu’s room.

Luv is Kairav's influencer

Luv and Kush were eating together when Kartik and Naira come to them. Naira asks Luv if he forged his signature on Kairav’s diary. Kartik, however, tells Luv that his face was giving away that he had forged Kartik’s signature. He accuses the brothers of teaching wrong things to the kids. The whole family gathers. Akhilesh asks what was happening. Naira tells that they had hidden Gayu’s jewellery. Manish asks Luv if Kartik was telling the truth. Surekha intervenes and says that she had given back Gayu’s jewellery. However, she asks Luv and Kush to apologise to Kartik and Naira. The brothers apologise to Naira and Kartik. Later, Kairav also apologises to this parents. The episode ends here.

