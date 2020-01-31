'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 31: Trisha Is Found!

In the January 31 episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik and Naira catches Abhishek, Luv and Kush at the academy. Later, they find Trisha but in a very delicate condition. Samarth suggests they involve the police.

Naira and Kartik look for Trisha inside the academy

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain January 31 episode begins with Luv, Kush and Abhishek hiding from Kartik and Naira. Naira tells Kartik that she is scared for Trisha. They leave the academy and the three boys come out. But they see Naira and Kartik still standing there while Abhishek signals them to stop. Luv says they should go home and pretend to be normal.

Abhishek, Luv and Kush are caught

Meanwhile, Kartik says that he would find Trisha and suggests to call the police. The boys were about to leave but Kartik sees them. He asks what were they doing there. Luv says that Abhishek’s car was parked at the academy so they came with him. Kartik and Naira notice Kush all pale and sick and asks what happened to him. Luv replies that he had an allergy attack but now he is feeling better. Kartik asks them to go home while he and Naira goes to the police station.

Trisha found!

Naira and Kartik see the inspector of the police station talking to a truck driver. The driver was trying to explain that a girl had come in front of his truck as if she wanted to die. The inspector informs him the girl is alive and she would tell the truth. Just as Kartik was about to speak to the inspector, Naira stops him and asks about the girl. The inspector gives her a description of the girl and also informs that the accident happened near their academy. Naira starts to worry as she and Kartik arrives at the hospital. They find Trisha there.

Samarth suggest they involve the police

The inspector asks them if it is the same girl. Kartik asks if the inspector talked to the doctor about her condition but the latter says no. Meanwhile, at home, Akhilesh informs everybody that Kartik had found Trisha but she had met with an accident. Samarth says that it would be a police case. At the hospital, Naira blames herself for Trisha’s accident. Kartik tries to console her. Luv, on the other hand, is seen burying Trisha’s phone in the ground. The episode ends here.

