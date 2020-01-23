'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 22: Luv And Kush Warn Trisha

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naira and Kartik got married in the temple and headed out for their first night in the honeymoon suite of a hotel. Meanwhile, Luv and Kush, who were detached from their family, pretended to spend a gala time with the Goenka family. Moreover, they also thought about Trisha’s visit to their home.

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the newly wedded couple entered the hotel’s honeymoon suite. However, they did not look much excited about spending the night away from their little son Kairav. On the other side, the Goenka family was overjoyed with the presence of Luv and Kush. Furthermore, Kairav was exulted to meet his relatives for the first time, without being aware of his parents missing him.

Naira and Kartik distracted their mind and planned to stay at the hotel. But when they started to get comfortable, Kairav called them. He insisted them to come back home. Without any further thoughts, they headed back home like doting parents.

While returning home, Naira and Kartik made a promise to each other. They said they will prioritise Kairav, and at the same time put more effort into their relationship as a couple. Later on, Luv and Kush entered the guest room to talk to Trisha. They apologised and asked her to stay mum about how they bullied her.

Unfortunately, the twins got caught by Naira who asked them about their visit to the guest room at that hour. Further, she asked Trisha to explain their conversation. Though hesitant, Trisha revealed the incident to Naira, making Kush and Luv even more nervous. The twins also tried to tell a cooked up story but failed at it. Moreover, Kartik overheard everything and rebuked them for their action. After which, Naira confirmed whether that was true.

The next day, early morning, Suhasini Dadi prayed for everybody’s good health and happiness. On the other hand, the twins got frustrated because of the music that Trisha played. Irritated, Luv and Kush also left her with a warning. This showed how rude and pompous the twins had grown up to become.

