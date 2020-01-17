Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Written: Naira And Kartik To Remarry?

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet, time and again, which leads to their relationship progress further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreaks. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Recap

Kartik apologises to everyone present in the Sankranti festival celebration for his unruly behaviour. Adding to the same, Kartik admits that he overreacted to the situation because of a stressful business project. Meanwhile, Vedika notices Kartik and Kairav discussing something secretly and tries to overhear their conversation. As the show proceeds, Vedika notices Kartik leaving the house with a bag at night and decides to follow him. Vedika sees Kartik running away from home with Naira and stops them from leaving. Vedika confronts Kartik and tries to stop him. However, Kartik tells her that he is leaving her, as he can’t stay without Naira and Kairav. Later, Kartik reveals that he knows her truth.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata- written update January 16, 2020

The recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnesses Naira informing everyone that Vedika didn’t donate any kidney to her. Meanwhile, Naira also shows her Umesh’s written statement in which he had confessed the truth. Kartik reveals that he heard Vedika’s conversation with Pallavi and hence decided to take this abrupt step.

Vedika tries to persuade Kartik and informs him that their divorce isn’t official yet but he reminds her about signing the papers the other day. Vedika tries to defend herself but Kartik asks her not to lie anymore. Vedika decides to accept her fate and hugs Dadi. Later, she gives her mangalsutra back to Naira. After Vedika leaves the scene, Naira reaches home to get ready for her remarriage with Kartik. Later, the family enjoys some quality time together, as they reminisce Kartik and Naira’s good old days, by watching their old pictures on their projector.

(Promo Image: Still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

