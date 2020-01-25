'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 24: Naira Plans Party For Luv And Kush

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai, Kairav was awarded for the best behaviour in his class. He also witnessed the twins smoking. But he saved them from being caught by lying to his mother for the first time.

Here’s what happened in the latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the latest episode of Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai, Suhasini Dadi was elated after hearing the news of Gayu being pregnant. She showered her blessings upon her. Gayu was overjoyed before she heard Suhashini and Surekha discussing her soon-to-be-child being a true Goenka. She made it quite evident that she has not accepted Vansh as her child yet. Seeing Gayu disappointed, Naira consoled her. However, Luv overheard Naira saying that nobody would reveal that Vansh was not a Goenka and disclosed it to Kush.

While the twins were discussing, Vansh and Kairav stood at the door with a sweet box. Luv shoves Kairav away who sat on his lap. Moreover, he provoked Vansh by telling how soon-to-be sibling will snatch all the attention. But Kush behaves sensibly. He explained the kids not to take Luv’s statements too seriously.

Later on, Luv asked the little kids to annoy Trisha. He wanted to seek revenge after the incident and asked Kairav to throw a water balloon on her. Unfortunately, it fell on Naira. But Kairav did not speak about it being Luv’s idea to his mother. After this, Kush realised she spared Kairav because he was a little kid. If it were someone else, she would have rebuked them.

After some time, Naira and Kartik finally spent some quality time after years of separation. Meanwhile, Kairav talked to his parents about having a sibling after he saw Vansh’s excitement. This reminded Niara of her first child who passed away. Kartik comforted her by wishing that God will bless them with another child.

By the end of the day, Naira planned a birthday party for the twins. She gave efforts in planning with the family. The next day, everyone wished Luv and Kush on their birthday.

