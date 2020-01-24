'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Jan 23: Kairav Saves The Twins

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Luv and Kush warned Trisha. However, she ended up revealing everything to Kiara. Kartik overheard everything and rebuked the twins but Trisha saved them again.

In the latest episode of the television series, Naira, Kartik, and Kairav headed to Kairav's school for Parent-Teacher’s meeting. On the other hand, Manish asked Luv and Kush to plan something fun. After a few minutes of pitching ideas and thinking, Luv amazed them by proposing they organize a mud biking race. Initially, everyone refused for the same but after a while, they agreed to participate.

Later on, Naira, Kartik, and Kairav entered Goenka villa. They pretended to have a sad face and surprise everyone. But Kairav could not stop laughing. Therefore, Naira revealed the prank and told the family that Kairav had been awarded for the best-behaved student in the class. They all appreciated the little boy and his mother.

Meanwhile, Kairav and Vansh started to prepare for the mud biking but Naira got tensed. Her husband calmed her down and told her that the twins will take care of their boy. Later on, Kairav witnessed Luv and Kush lighting a cigarette. That's when Luv asked him to stay mum about this. But Naira started doubting something wasn't right as she could smell cigarettes on Kairav’s clothes.

Naira’s doubt confirmed when one of the staff handed over a packet of cigarettes, which was found with Luv’s clothes. This made her even angrier and she planned to confront the twins. The couple asked Luv and Kush about the same in front of the whole family. Even Akhil asked Kairav to reveal whether he saw any of them smoking.

But Kairav lied to save Luv and Kush. He lied to his mother for the first time by telling them that he saw smoke from the burnt garbage in the backyard. Surekha rebuked Naira for blaming her innocent sons without knowing the facts. Despite knowing the truth, Naira could not do anything about it. Kartik offered a sad Naira to play basketball with him. She came together with Trisha to form a team, whereas Kartik joined the boy’s group. During the match, Luv collided with Trisha and fell. Though it was unintentional, he planned to seek vengeance from her.

Naira could sense some tension there and revealed it to Kartik. After a while, Samarth broke the news about Gayu’s pregnancy to the family. Hearing this, the Goenka family could not hold their excitement and celebrated the good news.

