Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Suhasini Lays A Trap To Help Naira Catch Vedika

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet, time and again, which leads to their relationship progressing further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreak. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show:

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update: Kartik Requests Vedika To Donate Kidney

Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai shows Naira sitting all alone in her room, reminiscing the moment when Kartik spoke to her about Vedika's demand. However, when Kairav speaks to Naira about her and Kartik's marriage ceremony, she feels shattered and sad. Later, Suhasini, who knows that Kartik cannot be happy in his life without Naira, visits Singhania Sadan to meet her. Suhasini apologises on behalf of Kartik to Naira for being responsible for the way things have turned out. Suhasini regrets compelling Kartik to marry Vedika and for blackmailing him emotionally. Consoling an emotional Suhasini, Naira tells her not to feel sorry and says that she is suspicious about Vedika and Pallavi.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Jan 1 Written Update: Kartik Becomes Vedika's Puppet For Naira

Also Read | 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' January 2 Written Update: Naira's Operation Is Successful

Naira explains to Suhasini how Pallavi personally attended to Vedika during her stay in the hospital and how she could feel that something is wrong. Suhasini's suspicion grows stronger, and hence she asks Naira to unveil Vedika and Pallavi to save Kartik from getting exploited emotionally. Subsequently, when Suhasini reaches Goenka Vila, she overhears Vedika talking to Pallavi over the phone about an anonymous person, named Umesh Gupta. Naira swears to expose Vedika with the hope of reuniting with Kartik at the earliest.

As the show proceeds, Suhasini embraces Vedika and tells her that the Goenkas will accept her as Kartik's wife. Thus, by talking to her sweetly, Suhasini informs Vedika that she has whole-heartedly forgiven her for her wrongdoings. However, when Vedika lies to her about meeting Pallavi's cousin, Suhasini asks her to invite the anonymous person to Goenka Villa. Suhasini lays a trap to help Naira catch Vedika red-handed.

Also Read | Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update 3rd January 2020: Kartik Brings Vedika

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.