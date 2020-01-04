Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update 3rd January 2020: Kartik Brings Vedika

The episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aired on January 2 starts with Kartik dreaming about Naira going away from his life. With a song playing in the background, Kartik hugs Naira affectionately. The doctor wakes up Kartik and says that he has to take Naira to the OT. Kartik then tells Naira that he will wait for her and expresses his love and feeling towards her.

Kartik asks Naira to take rest while he continues his work. Pallavi notices the happenings and admires them from a distance. Meanwhile, Daadi tells the family she got the court date and that the marriage can finally go through. The family rejoices as they hope that Naira would be able to become the wife of Kartik soon.

Meanwhile, Naksh makes some cupcakes for Vedika as she will return home from the hospital and thus to welcome her. The members of the family express their grief as they didn’t get to previously meet her in the hospital due to the doctors. Kartik prays for her speedy recovery. Meanwhile, a minor spat occurs between a nurse at the hospital and Pallavi. They discuss matters concerning Vedika’s health and continue on their own paths shortly after.

The family rejoices as Vedika finally arrives home in the car. The family is happy as they find out that Vedika decided to meet them first. The family is shocked to find out that Kartik called Vedika the bahu of the house and mentioned that this is her home now. Daadi is clearly shocked by this and questions Kartik what he has done. Kartik tells her that they are married, to this Daadi drops the Thaali.

Kartik takes Vedika away as she is still in a recovery state, and tells the family to not stress her out. Daadi suspects that Vedika faked her accident to be with Kartik. Daadi tries convincing the family that Vedika is acting and to help Kartik avoid her. Meanwhile, Vedika thanks Kartik for supporting her and Kartik nods his head. He thinks of Naira as the background music plays and the episode ends.

