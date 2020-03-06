'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 06, 2020: Kartik In Critical Condition

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 06, 2020, episode begins with Naira arriving at the hospital to meet Kartik. A barely conscious Kartik asks her to call Kairav. Naira tells him to rest and that she will call Kairav once he is better. Kartik mumbles Kairav's name once again and then passes out.

Later, Jhaveri contacts the truck driver who hit Kartik and tells him to run away from the city. However, Manish overhears this conversation and asks Jhaveri who he was talking to. Jhaveri quickly lies to Manish, telling him that it was his assistant. But Manish is not fooled and is sure that Jhaveri is up to something malicious.

Naira then calls Manish and tells him about Kartik's accident. The entire family decides to go to the hospital to meet Kartik. Once they arrive at the hospital, Bhabhimaa and Trisha try to console Naira. Naira asks them about Kairav and they tell her that he is still on his way. A distraught Naira breaks down and embraces Manish. Manish tells her that Kartik will be fine and that he will not let anything happen to him.

The doctor arrives and tells the family that while Kartik is stable but he is not regaining consciousness. Due to this, the doctor wants to shift Kartik to the OT to do more tests. Naira asks to meet Kartik, but the doctor tells her that there is no use as he will not be able to hear her. However, Manish tells the doctor that anything could work. The doctor finally allows Naira to meet Kartik. Naira begins crying and tells an unconscious Kartik that he is suffering because of her fight.

Kairav finally arrives and is shocked to see Kartik. Samarth and Dadi then blame Naira for the accident, saying that if she was not so adamant about filing a case, then none of this would have happened. Kairav consoles Naira and wipes her tears, telling her that none of this is her fault. Trisha also breaks down as Dadi begins scolding her. Dadi tells Trisha that this is all her fault and that justice is not more important than the safety of their family.

While Kairav prays for Kartik, Jhaveri worries about the fact that if anyone finds out about his involvement, he will be done for. Meanwhile, Shivani reveals to Naira that it was Jhaveri who orchestrated the accident. Naira resolves herself to find out the truth and punish Jhaveri. She then decides that she needs to find and arrest the truck driver who hit Kartik.

