Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update: Kartik To Leave Vedika?

One of the most-watched television series of all time, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai chronicles the story of how Kartik and Naira meet, time and again, which leads to their relationship progress further, as they encounter life, families, tradition, and heartbreaks. Helmed by Ram Pandey, Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan and Lata Sabharwal in the leading roles. Here is what happened in the latest episode of the much popular show.

Yeh Rishta kya Kehlata Hai written update for January 15, 2020.

The recent episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed Kartik apologising to everyone present in the event for his unruly behaviour. Furthermore, Kartik adds that he overreacted to the situation because of a stressful business project. Meanwhile, Vedika notices Kartik and Kairav discussing something secretly and tries to eavesdrop. However, Kairav escapes the scene and Kartik informs her that he will start a new diamond business collection in her name.

Meanwhile, Vansh informs Vedika that she has only one kidney, as she donated the organ to Naira. To this revelation, Vedika decides to confront Kartik. However, Kartik informs Vedika that he will leave no stone unturned to take care of her. Meanwhile, Kartik gets a call from Naira and chooses to keep mum about the call to Vedika.

However, Vedika gets worried after seeing Kartik’s expressions change and tells Pallavi about this. The next morning, Vedika notices Kartik leaving the house with a bag and decides to follow him. Vedika sees Kartik running away from home with Naira and stops them from leaving. She gets mad at Kartik and confronts him about the same. Kartik tells her that he is leaving her, as he can’t stay without Naira and Kairav. Vedika yells at them about donating the kidney to Naira but Kartik stops her saying that they know the truth about her.

Fans React:

He is Adoring his two lifelines 😭😍

Finally after so many tests These three are happy family .

😭💓😭💓😭💓🔥#yrkkh #kaira pic.twitter.com/1JZnsV15VY — navyaa🐼 (@lobstermusings) January 15, 2020

Vedika: Kartik main apki LEGAL wife hon

Annulment: A legal ruling that erases a marriage by declaring the marriage null and void and that the UNION WAS NEVER LEGALLY VALID.

🙏🏼😇#Yrkkh — ShowPeace (@StephanieAmell1) January 16, 2020

(Promo Image: Still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

