Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update Feb 25: Kartik-Naira Get Thrown Out Of The House

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most beloved TV shows on Indian television. The show has been going on for the past 11 years. The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan. The episode that aired on February 25 showed a battle between Javeri and Manish against Kartik and Naira.

The episode started with Naira and Javeri in the middle of the fight. Naira accused Javeri saying that she hid the truth that Abhishek is his son. She said that he is fighting Luv Kush's case so that he can get a clean chit for Abhishek as well.

Abhishek then entered the Goenka house and revealed that his father is a big lawyer so he would not hide. He also said that instead of going to America, he visited Gujarat and went to his grandmother's place. Everyone was shocked to hear this.

Javeri then told Goenka that he is just helping Abhishek, Luv and Kush. He said he knows that Abhishek is also to be blamed but he would not let anything happen to him. Javeri also asked Manish to solve his family issue and told Naira that she should not go against him.

Manish is then seen arguing with Kartik and he blamed him for betraying them. He also accused him of supporting Naira. Manish said that Kartik only cared about Naira and never thought about Luv Kush at all. Kartik said that he is supporting what is correct. Exhausted by this, Manish asked Kartik to leave his house with Naira.

Kartik then sought blessings from Manish and dragged a crying Naira out of the house. Luv Kush talked to each other and Luv claimed that they are out of jail because of Manish. Kairav got happy as he heard that Manish is powerful. Kartik and Naira asked Kairav to come with them but he ran to Manish and asked him to save him from Kaira. Luv was happy as Naira was thrown out of the house. Kartik then left with Naira without Kairav.

