'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 13: Goenka Family Trusts Naira

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 13 episode, Kairav and Vansh found Naira inside the pit. Kartik and Manish found proof that Jhaveri had pushed Naira inside. An angry Kartik caught Jhaveri’s neck to hurt him.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 13 began with Naira calling out for Kartik and Kairav. The latter, meanwhile, asked the servants about the fog machine. Vansh asked Suwarna about it while Kairav said he wanted it urgently. They went to look for it. Dadi asked Suwarna if she had seen Naira or did she go home. Suwarna said maybe Naira was feeling awkward. Dadi asked her to explain Naira not to bring Trisha to the Goenka again.

Kairav and Vansh, meanwhile, kept on looking for the fog machine. They spotted it suddenly stuck inside the pit. They tried to lift the cemented cover with a rope. Kairav and Vansh managed to lift the lid and got shocked seeing the fog clouding the pit. Suddenly the fog gave way to reveal Naira lying inside. They shouted out and Kartik heard them. He went over and seeing Naira in that state fell down to the ground. Everyone also ran there to see what happened and got shocked seeing Naira. Kartik jumped in to get Naira out of the pit.

Abhishek asked Jhaveri what would they do if everybody found out they pushed Naira inside. Jhaveri said no one would as they would leave before the Goenkas knew about it. Kartik asked Naira if she could hear him while Samarth called a doctor. Naira started regaining her consciousness and asked for Kairav. Dadi asked Naira how did she fall inside the pit while it was covered. Suwarna also asked how did it get covered again since Vansh and Kairav lifted it themselves. Kartik asked was it Jhaveri and Naira nodded a yes. Surekha asked why would Jhaveri do it since the case was over. Manish replied that Jhaveri would answer it himself and brought him back there.

In a flashback, Manish and Kartik found Jhaveri’s watch near the pit. Samarth asked Manish and Kartik to say what happened. Naira and Kartik bash Jhaveri. Surekha asked why was Naira saying all that. Naira then explained the family everything that happened and they got shocked. Kartik caught Jhaveri’s neck in anger while Naksh and Samarth tried to stop him. Naira said the law would punish him but Kartik replied that Jhaveri liked taking the law in his hand. Jhaveri laughed and asked what proof was there that he and Abhishek had pushed Naira into the pit. Manish said if Naira said they had done it then they needed no proof. The rest of the family also said that they trusted Naira. The episode ended here.

