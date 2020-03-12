'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 12: Jhaveri Tries To Kill Naira

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 12 episode, Jhaveri and Abhishek pushed Naira into a pit and covered it to kill her. Kartik and Naksh could not find Naira anywhere and looked out for her desperately. Naira tried to shout for help but slowly lost consciousness.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 12 began with Jhaveri saying that Naira was lying. Naira dropped the memory card on the ground. A group of people came dancing towards them. Naira tried to signal Naksh to pick the memory card up but Jhaveri came there and was about to pick it up when Naira picked it herself.

She told Naksh since everyone was there, it was the perfect moment to play the video. Jhaveri came to Naira again and caught her hand. Naira asked him to leave her hand but instead, Jhaveri asked for the chip.

Naira refused to give him and suddenly, Jhaveri pushed her into an open pit and left with the memory card. Naira shouted out to Kartik for help. Meanwhile, Kartik was anxious about Naira and asked Naksh where was she. Naksh replied she was near the screen. Kartik asked him to take him there as he felt something bad was about to happen.

Jhaveri, on the other hand, asked Abhishek to cover up the pit and then they left. They checked the memory card and found that it was blank. Abhishek asked Jhaveri to find some permanent solution since when the music stopped everyone would be able to hear Naira. She would also tell everyone that the father and son pushed her into the pit.

Jhaveri dropped a pipe into the pit and released the smoke from the fog machine. Naira covered up her face with the dupatta. She also tried to throw stones at the lid and make some kind of noise. Gayu and Samarth heard the noise and wondered what it was. Meanwhile, Kartik was still looking for Naira. But Naira was slowly losing consciousness. The episode ended here.

