'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 11: Kartik & Naira Plan Something

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 11, 2020 episode, Trisha is harassed by Abhishek, Luv and Kush over the phone. Dadi, Suwarna and Surekha came to invite Naira and Kartik for the Holi party. The latter planned something to make their family realise their mistake.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 11 began with Kartik consoling Naira. But the latter did not want to celebrate the festival of Holi. Meanwhile, Jhaveri and Akhilesh plan a party. Samarth suggested they would call Naira and Kartik home. Luv, Kush, and Abhishek were celebrating their win. Luv said he would have loved to see Trisha’s reaction but Kush asked him to let it go.

Abhishek suggested they should teach Trisha a lesson for lifetime and Luv called her. He taunted Trisha saying he heard that they had withdrawn the case. Abhishek said that no lawyer could win against his father. Abhishek asked her to apologise and Trisha did so. Luv thanked Trisha. Meanwhile, Kartik and Naira heard the entire conversation on a different line. They felt bad while Trisha cried. Just then, Kairav came there and said he had made a Holika. Everyone burnt it to get over their sadness.

Dadi, Suwarna, Surekha, and Vansh came there. Vansh brought gifts for Kairav. Dadi tried to give Trisha a cheque. But she did not accept it saying she could never forget Luv and Kush. Kairav came there just then and asked what happened. Naksh changed the topic and said they were planning how to celebrate Holi. Suwarna said they would celebrate it together. Dadi, Surekha, and Vansh also tried to convince them.

The next morning, Naira and Kartik were planning whether or not to go to the Goenka’s Holi party. Kartik said he would get angry as soon as he saw Kush and Luv. Just then, Dhruv came and told them something which made Naira and Kartik decide to go. Kartik commented that everyone would remember this Holi in their family.

Naira and Kartik went to the Goenka house. Everyone welcomed them. Jhaveri and Abhishek were also there. Kartik and Naira signal Naksh. Abhishek told Jhaveri that they must have planned something since Naira and Kartik kept staring at them. Jhaveri told Abhishek to tell him if he saw anything suspicious. Meanwhile, Akhilesh saw Naira and Naksh with the chip. Kartik asked everyone to pay attention to them and Naira added they had a special video to show to the family. The episode ended here.

