'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update | March 5: Kartik Meets With An Accident

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai March 5, 2020 episode, Naksh and Kartik found Mohan the balloon seller. Naira tried to convince Kairav to come home with her. Jhaveri plans to hurt Mohan and prevent him from appearing in the court. Kartik met with an accident.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 5 began with Naira scolding the reporters. She asked them to leave as she did not want to talk to them. But a reporter said they would ask others for answers. Naira blamed everyone for not taking care of her son. She asked Kairav to come with her. But Kairav said he did not want to go to the police and wanted to stay because his dadu would save him from the police. But Naira said no.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 2: Trisha Recalls A New Witness

Meanwhile, Naksh and Kartik discussed that Mohan could be seen in the video and he was wearing glasses. Naksh commented it was good evidence. They called Naira and let her know about it. Kartik said he would be with Mohan as the man was scared to go home. They get Kairav’s video just then. But Naira said they would not give up. At the Goenka house, Manish got angry seeing Kairav’s words get manipulated.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 21: Jhaveri Switches Sides

Kartik told Naksh they had to go home as Naira was bringing Kairav. He told Naksh everything but a man recorded their entire conversation and sent it to Jhaveri. Jhaveri understood that Naira and Kartik found a witness as the balloon seller but he could not let the man appear in the court. Meanwhile, Naira asked Kairav to go with her but the latter kept refusing. But then Naira narrated her own childhood tale to Kairav. Bhabhimaa and Devyaani also explained to Kairav.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 20: Everyone Comes To Court

In another scene, Kartik asked Mohan meets his wife and come back soon. He and Naksh waited for him but a man threatened Mohan on the way and took him away. The man gave some money to Mohan and asked him to leave. Kartik and Naksh saw Mohan’s wife lock the door.

She told them that Mohan had just left. They looked for Mohan while the latter actually hid from them. Kartik shouted out to Mohan that he would be safe with him. But a truck and sped towards Kartik and Mohan.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 19: Luv & Kush Are Arrested

The man said the truck driver was supposed to scare Kartik and Mohan not hurt them. Naira got a call from Mohan. The latter informed her that Kartik had met with an accident. Naksh was taking him to the hospital. Naira ran out of the home. Meanwhile, Jhaveri got a call from the man who told him that the truck driver had knocked down Kartik by mistake. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 18: Naira Calls The Police

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.