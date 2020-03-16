'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 16: Gayu Falls Down The Stairs

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 16 episode, the Goenka family apologized to Kartik and Naira. Surekha tried to leave the house but everyone convinced her to stay. Gayu fell down the stairs. Kartik and Naira took her to the hospital.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 16 began with Surekha crying. Naira said she also felt bad for Luv and Kush. Suwarna asked Naira not to cry and she had no need to apologize. Manish also apologized to Naira and Kartik. Naira also told them that Trisha was leaving for her ashram. She hugged Trisha and asked her to take care.

Meanwhile, Surekha cried in her room seeing Luv and Kush’s photos. Akhilesh came to console her saying they had to compromise with the situation. But Surekha said she had faced a lot of trouble in the house and couldn’t stay there anymore. She was packing her bags when Kairav and Vansh came there with wigs like Luv and Kush. Kartik and Naira came and asked Surekha to treat the boys like Luv and Kush until they came back.

Kartik said that Surekha had always treated him like her own son. Now he and Naira would try to make Surekha feel better. He also urged Surekha not to leave the house. Surekha left her bags and started crying. Everyone got her inside the house again.

Vansh asked how do they make Surekha happy. Kairav said he had an idea. He called everyone outside and together, he and Vansh shouted out “Happy Holi”. They put colours on Surekha’s face. Surekha tried to change her mood and celebrate Holi. Everyone started playing with colours. But soon everyone got bored and left.

Surekha went back to her room and saw Kairav and Vansh. Kairav said they would be sleeping there. Vansh, however, complained that they would not wear the wig since it hurt a lot. Surekha asked them not to wear it too and just fall asleep. Kartik and Naira were having a romantic time when suddenly Gayu fell down the stairs.

Kartik said he would call Samarth. But Gayu asked him not to since Samarth would think she was intentionally careless. Gayu asked Naira and Kartik to take her for a check-up. however, Samarth said he wanted to accompany too and Gayu got scared. But Manish asked Samarth to check some work which prevented him from accompanying Gayu.

Gayu asked Naira and Kartik to take her to the nearest hospital. They send her in to see the doctor. Gayu asked the doctor to tell her if everything was fine. Naira and Kartik also worried about Gayu. Later, the doctor came out and informed them that Gayu was fine and so was her baby. He asked them to take Gayu home after some tests.

Just then, Kartik and Naira heard some nurses talk about Leela’s sick state. Kartik asked them for Leela’s address since she had helped a lot while his wife and sister were admitted there. They talk about the little girl who was supposedly Leela’s daughter. Naira said she is of the same age as her daughter would have been if the latter was alive. Naira cried thinking about her dead daughter while Kartik hugged her. The episode ended here.

