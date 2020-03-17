'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 17: Kartik Calls Leela

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 17 episode, Gayu was scolded by Samarth who found out the truth. Kartik called Leela but the latter disconnected his call. Kartik and Naira held a puja for their dead daughter.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 17 began with Kartik consoling Naira about their dead daughter. He held her hand and took her to see Gayu. Later, they took Gayu home. Back home, Naira ran and hugged Kairav while crying. Gayu asked Kartik and Naira not to tell anyone about the accident.

Just then Samarth came there. Gayu said she thought Samarth was in the office. Samarth said that he would have gone to the office had not Gayu lied to him. Naira tried to explain to Samarth but he said it was their personal. Everybody came there while Samarth started scolding Gayu a lot.

They tried to calm Samarth down but he was not listening to anyone. Naira finally broke into the conversation and said Gayu was living in stress and fear because of him. Manish and Dadi also support Gayu and tried to make Samarth understand.

Later, Kartik called Leela to try and help her. The latter picked up the call. To help her remember, Kartik said that Leela had delivered his sister and wife’s babies at the same time. Leela asked did they lose their daughter. Kartik said yes. Suddenly Leela disconnected the call.

He tried to call again but she switched off the phone. Naira came in and asked did he speak to Leela. Kartik said yes but as soon as Leela recalled the incident the phone got disconnected. Kartik began to doubt Leela and said he would call her later.

Naira and Kartik, later, are seen driving at night. They reached home but stayed at night. As the clock struck 12, they cried and wished their dead daughter, happy birthday. They decided that they would do a puja secretly while everyone celebrated Krish’s birthday. The next morning Kartik and Naira went to meet Leela and handed over a cheque to Leela’s son.

Later, they came to the temple and the whole family also accompanied them. While the puja was taking place, Kartik suddenly saw Leela and her son. He ran behind them but Leela hid her face with a dupatta. Kartik still ran behind them but a man came in between and Kartik lost them. Meanwhile, Naira was worried about Kartik while Suwarna tried to console her. The episode ended here.

