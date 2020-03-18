'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 18: Kartik's Daughter Maybe Alive?

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's March 18 episode, Kartik wondered why did Leela run away seeing him. Naira, meanwhile, thought her life with Kartik had become boring. Meanwhile, the inspector at the police station informed Kartik that their daughter might have been stolen and not died.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai written update

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode for March 18 began with Suwarna consoling Naira that Kartik would be around somewhere. Naira said something must have happened and started crying. But just then Kartik came back. Kartik said he was not feeling well and so went to had water.

Naira got upset that the puja remained incomplete. She wondered if it meant their daughter was angry with them. Everyone asked her not to think so much. The pundit also asked Naira and the family to pray to the Lord.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 17: Kartik Calls Leela

At home, Kartik began to wonder why did Leela ran away seeing him. He decides to find out the truth. He came to talk to Naira about it but saw her sitting sadly. Kartik told her about seeing Leela and her son. Naira, however, said they should not think about their daughter.

They should try to forget her memories. Saying this Naira left but Kartik said to himself that he could not be at peace until he found out the truth. That night, Kartik dreamt that Leela was handing over his daughter to her.

The next morning, he read in the paper about the theft of babies from the hospital. The babies are apparently fainted after their birth and taken away while their parents are told the baby had died. Just then Kairav asked him to drop him to school. Kartik agreed to take him while Naira handed him his phone charger.

Kartik asked her to take care and left. Kartik asked the driver to take him to the police station. Kartik showed the news to the inspector and asked him about the hospitals involved in the matter. On the list, Kartik saw the name of City Hospital and asked the inspector since when was the case going on. The inspector replied, seven to eight years. Kartik asked the inspector to contact him if he got any detail.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 16: Gayu Falls Down The Stairs

At home, Naira waited for Kartik. She greeted him as he came back and tried to talk to him. But Kartik asked her for tea saying he had a headache. While Naira tried to hint Kartik about their romance gone dry, Kartik kept thinking about the inspector’s words. Kartik said he would get freshened up and left. When he came back Vansh and Kairav came to play with them. While the kids were arguing, Kartik saw the inspector come and signal him. Kartik made the excuse of bringing his sports shoes from the car and went out.

The inspector said he got some news about baby theft. He told Kartik that the hospital was conducting this racket while his daughter was born. He asked Kartik to answer a few questions. Kartik got worried. The inspector said he would call Kartik and ask him about the staff. The inspector left. Kartik turned around and saw Naira standing behind him.

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 13: Goenka Family Trusts Naira

Also Read: 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update March 12: Jhaveri Tries To Kill Naira

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.