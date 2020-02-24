'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update February 24: Kartik & Naira Expose The Goenkas

In the previous episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik had decided to side with Naira after Kairav had an outburst. The show has succeeded from that situation. Take a look at what happened next.

Monday night's episode starts off with Naira threatening Jhaveri for betraying her to which the latter responded by saying he can drag her to court for such threats. Trisha and Naksh ask a very angry Naira to keep calm. Naira breaks down inside the court and hallucinates the Goenka’s taunting her.

Kartik approaches Naira and tells her that she has his support. He also told her how such situations are putting a negative influence on Kairav. When Naira asked what Kairav did, Kartik said he had hit the house helper and when Kartik was about to punish him for that, Kairav reportedly said he would call Manish and he will not let anything happen to him as they were very powerful. Niara was taken aback after hearing all this. Kartik claims it was his fault too as he failed to set a right example for Kairav.

Naira breaks down and wonders if Kairav too will end up like Luv & Kush. Kartik reassures Naira that he will always be there for her and asks her to fight back. On the other hand, Luv & Kush reach home with dhol beats when Kairav and Vansh join them for a dance. This left Manish & Suhasini pretty upset. This is when Jhaveri revealed that he had called the Dholi for Luv & Kush.

Kartik informs Naira, Naksh, & Trisha that they will fight against Jhaveri for betraying them. Jhaveri tells her that he has done everything to make an image in front of the media. Later, Naira & Kartik paint Luv & Kush’s face with black colour that left the Goenkas completely shocked.

Amongst everybody, Kartik announces that he will be fighting against Luv & Kush now when the inspector enters. Naira discloses that the inspector was here for Jhaveri who is not fighting for Luv & Kush but for his son Abhishek Jhaveri who was also involved in the case. The episode ends here.

