'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Written Update Feb 26: Kartik & Naira Sneak Into Goenka House

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular TV shows on Indian television. The show traces the story of Naira and Kartik, who are struggling through family matters along with their relationship. It stars Shivangi Joshi along with Mohsin Khan. The February 26 episode had Kartik and Naira go to the Goenka house to steal Luv and Kush's mobile phone.

Kartik and Naira leave the Goenka house

The episode started with Suwarna talking to Kartik. Suwarna begged Kartik to think about Kairav and stay back for his sake. Kartik replied that he has already decided. Kartik and Naira then left the Goenka house.

The two reached Naira's house only to find an angry Bhabhi Ma. She shouted at Naira that she is adamant about fighting because of which she got thrown out of the house. Kartik took Naira's side and explained that it was an important step to take as the children have started believing that they can do anything and get away with it. Naira also backed Kartik's claim and they started planning their next step.

On the other end, Manish asked Javeri to close the case as soon as possible. Suwarna clicked a picture of Kairav and sent it to Naira. Naira got the idea to get Luv and Kush's mobile after she heard Trisha's statement. Kairav is seen missing Kartik and Naira. He asked Vansh to keep this a secret.

Kartik and Naira then sneaked into Goenka's villa to get Luv and Kush's mobiles. Naira fell into the arms of Kartik as she slipped while climbing the stairs. They contemplated whether they should also see Kairav. Manish believed that he sensed someone's presence but got distracted by his phone.

Kartik and Naira were then caught by Gayatri as they went to visit the sleeping Kairav. Gayatri protected them as Suhasini also entered. Luv and Kush then played a game and Kartik said that the duo is not guilty. Naira also played the same game and made Luv Kush lose it. Kartik then tried to get the mobile but it fell. Kartik stood there, shocked.

